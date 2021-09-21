iHeartRadio

OPP investigating after person found injured under bridge in Elora

Police are investigating after a person was found injured in Elora (Chris Thomson / CTV Kitchener)

Provincial police are investigating after a person was found injured below the David Street Bridge in Elora.

Officers were called to the area around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An update from police on Tuesday afternoon said the person was pronounced dead.

The bridge was closed while police investigated.

Officials said this is an isolated incident and they don't believe there is a threat to public safety.

