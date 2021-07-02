OPP investigating after responding to vehicle fire, discovering human remains

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating after officers were called to a vehicle fire in Markstay-Warren in the early afternoon hours of June 28 where they discovered human remains.



Police were dispatched to Kukagami Lake Road, approx. five kilometres north of Highway 17 where the remains were located in the vehicle. Police say there are no public safety concerns.



The investigation is being conducted by the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit, and OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS) with the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) now leading the investigation, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Nipissing West OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

