OPP investigating after serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401
OPP are on the scene of a serious crash involving four vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just south of London, Ont. that sent six people to hospital, one with suspected life-threatening injuries.
According to a press release from Elgin County OPP, just after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, police, fire crews, and EMS responded to a collision on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Union Road and Colonel Talbot Road.
Police say the collision involved two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles. The vehicles were occupied by a total of six people.
One individual was transported to hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the other five occupants were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.
As of 9:10 p.m., the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 remain closed between Union Road and Colonel Talbot Road.
The investigation continues.
Eastbound Highway 401 closed at Union Road while #ElginOPP is investigating a collision. pic.twitter.com/ySRVNE9LrN— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 29, 2022
-
