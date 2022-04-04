OPP investigating after several guns taken from Simcoe, Ont. business

Police are searching for a suspect after a thief broke into a Simcoe, Ont. store and took a number of firearms.

Police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday at a Queensway West businness.

The suspect is described as male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants and black running shoes with white soles. He has several tattoos on both hands.

The vehicle driven by the suspect is described as white or grey in colour and is similar to a Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.