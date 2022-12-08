OPP investigating alleged threat at Fergus school

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an alleged threat at a high school in Fergus.

On Dec. 7, around 8 p.m., OPP responded to a reported threat at a secondary school in Fergus. It was reported that a message was left in a washroom that referred to violence that would take place at the school.

“School officials and police investigated and could not substantiate the claim,” police said in a news release. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Wellington County OPP is asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000