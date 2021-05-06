OPP investigating altercation in Embrun parking lot

Ontario Provincial Police are looking to identify a man involved in an altercation in a parking lot in Embrun.

On Friday, April 30, Russell County OPP officers responded to a mischief complaint at a local business on Notre-Dame Street.

Police say an altercation took place in the parking lot between two men.

Investigators want to identify a person of interest and the suspect vehicle involved in the altercation. The individual is described as a white man, between 20 and 30 years of age, 5'10" to 6'1" tall, with brown hair and a full beard. He was wearing an orange and black plaid shirt, beige cargo style pants, a black ball cap and white running shoes.

The individual was driving an older model red Chevrolet Cruze with the rear licence plate peeled off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499.