OPP investigating another drowning in Madawaska Valley

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a second drowning in the Madawaska Valley area in less than a week.

Police were called to Wadsworth Lake on Hopefield Road in Madawaska Valley Township at around 5 p.m. Aug. 2 because someone was found unresponsive in shallow water.

Bystanders, police and paramedics performed CPR, but the individual, identified only as a 40-year-old from Nigeria, was pronounced dead in hospital.

It comes just a few days after a teenager drowned in Dam Lake on July 29, about 2.5 km southeast of Wadsworth Lake.

Neither death is considered suspicious.