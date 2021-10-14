OPP investigating assault and robbery in Ilderton, Ont.

Middlesex OPP are searching for a trio of suspects following a robbery and assault in Ilderton, Ont.

Police say just after 12 a.m. on Oct. 2, a person was assaulted and had some items taken, including their clothes, at an address on Stonefield Gate.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The suspects are described as:

Male, over six feet tall, non-white Male, six feet tall Male, slender build, with a tan-coloured complexion and a ponytail

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to contact OPP.