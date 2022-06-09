OPP investigating assault in Orillia

One person has been injured in an assault in Orillia.

According to provincial police, it happened at Parkside Estates, located on West Street South near Kitchener Park.

OPP have released few details about the incident. One person was injured, although the status of those injuries is unknown.

One area resident told CTV News she saw about eight police cruisers at the peak of the incident Thursday afternoon.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.