OPP investigating attempted luring of two girls at Hawkesbury, Ont. skate park
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an attempted child luring involving two 10-year-old girls in Hawkesbury this week.
Police say at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, a man, approximately 35 years-old, was seen speaking with two girls at the Hawkesbury Municipal Skate Park.
"The male was attempting to lure the girls, but because of the intervention of a passerby who told them to run away, the girls did and were not harmed," said the OPP in a statement.
Police would like to speak to the two girls and to anyone who witnessed the incident.
You can contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
