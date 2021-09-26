OPP investigating collision between car and train in Severn Township
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
OPP are on the scene of a fatal collision between a train and a vehicle in Severn Township.
According to OPP, a car and train collided around 2:18 p.m. on Upper Big Chute Road. That road is closed until Irish Line.
Upper Big Chute Road @SevernTownship is closed at Irish Line for a fatal car vs train crash from 2:18 p.m. today. OPP Traffic Investigators and #OrilliaOPP @CanadianPacific are at scene and hope to re-open the road around 7:30 p.m. ^DH pic.twitter.com/TiVxHscCxd— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 26, 2021
Officials from Canadian Pacific Railway are also on scene assisting with the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
-
