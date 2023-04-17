OPP investigating crash on Highway 3

OPP are investigating after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 3 on Friday.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. near Cameron Sideroad in Kingsville.

Police say one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the occupants from the other two vehicles were treated by EMS at the scene.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours between Arner Townline and Cameron Sideroad for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).