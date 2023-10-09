OPP investigating crash that killed teen in Rideau Lakes
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Rideau Lakes area.
Police say an 18-year-old died in the single-vehicle crash on Rideau Ferry Road near Bay Road early Sunday morning. No other information was made available.
Police did not publicly identify the victim.
OPP are asking for anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact them.
#LeedsOPP single vehicle fatality on Rideau Ferry Rd near Bay Rd @RLTwp occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 8th
18-year-old local resident deceased
Any witnesses asked to contact Rideau Lakes OPP ^nc pic.twitter.com/KpZWHxi9Ge
