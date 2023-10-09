OPP investigating crash that killed teen in Rideau Lakes

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Rideau Lakes area.

Police say an 18-year-old died in the single-vehicle crash on Rideau Ferry Road near Bay Road early Sunday morning. No other information was made available.

Police did not publicly identify the victim.

OPP are asking for anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact them.

