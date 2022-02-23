OPP investigating criminal allegations involving Thunder Bay police

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have launched a criminal investigation into members of the Thunder Bay Police Service.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson confirmed in an email to CTVNews.ca that the criminal investigations branch has been assigned to the matter "to ensure a complete, thorough and independent investigation."

The investigation comes at the request of Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General, which asked the OPP to investigate in December 2021, Dickson said.

"In order to protect the integrity of the investigation and any ensuing court processes it would be inappropriate to comment on specific details of the case or the investigation," he said.

"We also can't speculate on how long the investigation will take or what the outcome will be."

Thunder Bay Police Services Board Chair and city councillor Kristen Oliver told CTVNews.ca over the phone that the board has no information about the scope of the investigation, including the allegations, beyond that the OPP is responding to a request from the attorney general.

"It would be inappropriate for the Ministry of the Attorney General to comment on the nature of the request or scope of the allegations," a ministry spokesperson said in an email.

The spokesperson directed questions related to the investigation to the OPP, saying police are "independent" of the ministry and determine whether to investigate any matter.

"At this point, I can share that the board is concerned to hear of the investigation but is respectful of the process that the OPP is engaged in," Oliver said.

She added that the board is also concerned that individual members of the police service are having their names "publicly attached" to the matter, namely on social media, contrary to confidentiality rules in the Police Services Act.

Chris Adams, director of communications for the Thunder Bay Police Service said they are not aware of the details of the OPP's investigation.

"We expect that any member of the TBPS would cooperate fully with an investigation by the OPP," Adams said in an email.

"Since an investigation is underway, we will not comment further in the interest of due process."

The news of the OPP investigation comes after the Ontario Civilian Police Commission announced its investigation into the Thunder Bay Police Service earlier this month.

The commission says it has concerns with the "management of discipline in the police service, the conduct of criminal investigations by its officers, and the ability of senior leadership to administer the day-to-day operations of the police service in good faith and in compliance with the Police Services Act."

Among those allegations are that Deputy Chief Ryan Hughes launched a criminal investigation into a police board member for alleged breach of trust, that police Chief Sylvie Hauth "failed to take appropriate steps" to address it and that she misinformed the board about the investigation.

Both are accused of also colluding with a lawyer in preparing their responses to the commission on previous occasions.

On Jan. 28, the board announced that Hughes had been suspended pending an "internal investigation."