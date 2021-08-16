OPP investigating damage to wooden structure at Kemptville school

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a wooden structure on the grounds of a Kemptville school was damaged.

In a release, police said officers were called to South Branch Elementary School at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A witness said they had seen someone damage a wooden structure in the schoolyard. The suspect had run away before police arrived. Police said no description of the individual was available.

The OPP is asking anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to notify Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).