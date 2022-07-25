OPP investigating deadly boating collision with swimmer in Muskoka

Police are investigating a death after a swimmer was struck by a boat on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka early Monday morning.

Bracebridge OPP responded to the lake near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling at 6:45 a.m. after several callers reported an unresponsive man in the water roughly 70 feet from a dock.

Police say the 48-year-old man had been swimming with a visibility marker when he was hit by a boat. They say he was staying at a nearby resort.

Despite lifesaving efforts, they say he died of his injuries.

The boater involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police. OPP says it's not likely charges will be laid, given the nature of the incident.

Anyone with surveillance footage or other information is encouraged to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.