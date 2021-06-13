OPP investigating death at Wasaga Beach

OPP remain on scene in Wasaga Beach following what officers are calling a suspicious death.

According to police, emergency crews responded to calls coming from Beach Area 1 at Wasaga Beach shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say an adult male was suffering life-threatening injuries.

OPP say that two adult males were arrested. Officers say there is no threat to public safety.

It comes after a drowning at Wasaga Beach on Saturday evening. A 22-year-old male was pronounced deceased in hospital.

Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi released a statement expressing her condolences to the families of both victims.

Beach Area 1 is now reopening to the public after being closed throughout the morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP Department at 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by clicking here.