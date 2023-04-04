OPP investigating death at Woodstock ONroute
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Ontario Provincial Police say Monday’s closure of an ONroute, west of Woodstock, was due to a death investigation.
Officers with the Oxford County detachment were called to the westbound ONroute off of Highway 401 just after 2 a.m.
OPP say a 34-year-old was found unresponsive and life-saving measures were started.
The person, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
OPP say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
They added that there was no threat to public safety.
The entrances to the ONroute remained closed until 9 a.m. and the building reopened a short time after.
OPP say their Major Crime Unit is assisting with their investigation.
