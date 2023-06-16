OPP investigating death in Simcoe, Ont.
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Norfolk County OPP are investigating the circumstances surrounding a death at home in Norfolk County.
In a news release, OPP said on Wednesday around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Nelson Street after receiving a report of a death there.
Officials declined to comment when asked if this death was being considered suspicious, nor did they provide further information on the age and gender of the deceased.
“I can confirm that there is absolutely no threat to public safety, and that updates will be provided when additional information becomes available,” OPP Const. Andrew Gamble said in an email.
According to OPP, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services are involved in the investigation.
