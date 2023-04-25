OPP investigating death in Springwater Township home

Police say foul play is not suspected after a body was found in Springwater Township.

Huronia West OPP says officers launched a death investigation Monday afternoon after receiving information about a death at a residence.

Yellow police tape surrounds the home on Tuesday.

The OPP and the Central Regional Forensic Identification Services are working on the investigation with the coroner's office.

The deceased's identity and the cause of death are unknown at this time.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.