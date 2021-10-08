OPP investigating death of boy, 15, in Fenelon Township

Provincial police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Fenelon Township, in Kawartha Lakes.

Police say they were called, along with emergency services, to a residence on Wednesday morning.

They say paramedics took the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of his death is under investigation by the Kawartha Lakes OPP Crime Unit, with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the general public.

The teen's identity is being withheld at this time.

The OPP encourages anyone with information to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.