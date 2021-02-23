A concerned family is appealing to the public for help locating an Alliston woman who disappeared on Feb. 12.

Provincial police are searching for Dinah Shamash, who hasn't been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks.

Investigators say the 47-year-old woman was last seen at her home in Alliston.

Police provided very few details surrounding the investigation.

Shamash is five feet three inches tall, 110 lbs, with wavy brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a white 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with the Ontario license plate ARVJ564.

Police urge anyone with information about Dinah Shamash's whereabouts to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online.