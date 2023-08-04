OPP investigating double fatal crash

Two people have died following a crash just after midnight on Friday.

Oxford OPP, EMS and Norwich fire responded to the single-vehicle crash on Cornell Road north east of Tillsonburg.

According to police, seven people were in the vehicle that left the road and rolled. Several passengers were trapped and one passenger was ejected.

The driver and five passengers were transported to local hospitals while one 18-year-old passenger from Brantford was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second passenger, a 16-year-old from Mount Pleasant has since been pronounced deceased in hospital.

The road in the area of the crash was closed for several hours overnight but has since re-opened.