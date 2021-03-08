Ontario Provincial Police say they are on the lookout for a vehicle used for a drive-by shooting in Trenton late last week.

In a release, police said someone in a vehicle shot at a home on Queen Street at around 9:15 p.m. Friday. No one was hurt.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident and said there is no risk to the public.

Police are now looking for a car described as a late-model white Dodge Charger or possibly a Hellcat, which appears to have a hood scoop, spoiler and a trim kit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).