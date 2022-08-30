OPP investigating entry to Leamington school

OPP in Leamington are investigating a break and enter to Ecole elementaire catholique Saint-Michel.

Police received a complaint on Monday that sometime over the weekend, someone gained access to the school on Sherman Street through a broken window. Access was also gained to a shed on the school grounds.

According to police, it doesn’t appear anything was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.