OPP investigating fatal collision in Tiny Township

One person has died after a serious collision in Tiny Township early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police found out about a vehicle in the ditch near County Road 6 between Concession 14 and Concession 15.

A 47-year-old man from Tiny Township, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.