iHeartRadio

OPP investigating fatal crash


South Bruce OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Chesley on July 6, 2023. (Source: OPP)

OPP in South Bruce are investigating a fatal crash.

According to a social media post, a section of 1st Avenue has been closed for the protection of emergency responders.

There is no word on how the crash happened or any other details surrounding the incident.

Police say updates will be provided as they become available.

12