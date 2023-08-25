OPP investigating fatal crash

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Carrick Township.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, South Bruce OPP responded to the call on Highway 9 near Mildmay.

According to police, one of the drivers was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The other driver was airlifted to a London hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Highway 9 was closed around the scene for several hours but has since re-opened to traffic.