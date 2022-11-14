iHeartRadio

OPP investigating fatal crash east of Ottawa


A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash east of Ottawa.

Hawkesbury OPP said Monday that a 27-year-old driver from Rockland was killed after their vehicle went through a guardrail on the J. Henri Séguin Bridge in The Nation Township on Saturday afternoon.

Police did not identify the driver.

Investigators continue to look into the cause of the crash.

Map for reference purposes.

12