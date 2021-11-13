OPP investigating fatal crash in Hawkesbury
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision in Hawkesbury Friday night.
The OPP said officers were called to McGill Street at around 8:25 p.m. because a driver had hit a 27-year-old woman with their vehicle. The woman was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
OPP said in an email that the driver the vehicle was not hurt and is not facing charges.
McGill Street was closed between County Road 17 and Spence Avenue for the investigation. The road has since reopened.
#HawkesOPP responded to a single vehicle collision on McGill st. in @Hawkesbury Nov/12 8:25pm, adult female pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle. She was transported to hospital & was pronounced deceased. TCI attended and assisted Hawkesbury OPP. Roadways are now open ^tc pic.twitter.com/XvHKKVUZvY— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 13, 2021
-
Scott Moffatt announces he will not seek new council term in 2022Three-term Ottawa city councillor Scott Moffatt says he will not be seeking re-election in 2022. The 11-year veteran at city hall told CTV News Ottawa the time was right for a new chapter.
-
Male taken to out-of-region hospital after reports of shooting in KitchenerWaterloo regional police are investigating after reports of shots fired in Kitchener Saturday night.
-
Calgarians give food and supplies to homeless on World Kindness DayCalgarians spent two hours handing out food and supplies to the homeless at Olympic Plaza on Saturday.
-
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex Catholic District School BoardDozens of students in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will not be returning to class after the weekend due possible exposure to COVID 19
-
London, Ont. 65th Annual Santa Claus Parade sees large turnoutThe 65th annual Santa Claus was back on London’s city streets, returning to its traditional route
-
New indoor courts for padel open, first in countryA new padel court opened in Calgary Saturday, it’s the first indoor court for the sport in the country.
-
COVID-19 induced surgery times tackled by new cross border businessA new business based in Windsor and Sarnia, Ontario is connecting people waiting for elective surgeries with more timely private-care options
-
Girl, 6, dead after car crashes into tree in EtobicokeA child is without vital signs after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke, paramedics say.
-
Toronto car crash leaves woman dead, another seriously injuredTwo people were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, after a car struck a pole on The Queensway.