OPP investigating fatal crash in Hawkesbury

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision in Hawkesbury Friday night.

The OPP said officers were called to McGill Street at around 8:25 p.m. because a driver had hit a 27-year-old woman with their vehicle. The woman was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

OPP said in an email that the driver the vehicle was not hurt and is not facing charges.

McGill Street was closed between County Road 17 and Spence Avenue for the investigation. The road has since reopened.

#HawkesOPP responded to a single vehicle collision on McGill st. in @Hawkesbury Nov/12 8:25pm, adult female pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle. She was transported to hospital & was pronounced deceased. TCI attended and assisted Hawkesbury OPP. Roadways are now open ^tc pic.twitter.com/XvHKKVUZvY