OPP investigating fatal crash in Norfolk County

One person is dead following a crash in Norfolk County Thursday night.

The two vehicle collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Cockshutt Road at Concession 3 of Townsend, north of Waterford, Ont.

“As a result of that collision, I’m sad to say that one of the operators of a motor vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene,” acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a Twitter video.

Victoria Hellyer, 60, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver involved suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Fatal collision closes Cockshutt Rd at Concession 3 of Townsend. Roadway closed between Norfolk County Rd 19 East and Concession 2 of Townsend. #OPP continuing to investigate. @NorfolkCoFire @NorfolkCountyCA @NorfolkEMS #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/ifMCnEwp4g