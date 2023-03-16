OPP investigating after fatal Oxford County crash claims life of 18 year old
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP after it claimed the life of an 18 year old driver.
OPP Const. Patti Cote told CTV News London the single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll around 5 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle in a field just east of 19th Line. The scene was attended to by police, paramedics and fire crews.
In a release, OPP said an 18-year-old driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The road was closed between 25th Line and 27th Line and people were asked to obey the road closure sign and avoid the area as OPP Technical Collision Investigators conducted their investigation.
As of early Thursday afternoon, the road has been reopened by OPP.
The cause of the crash and identity of the victim remain unknown at this time.
OPP ask anyone with information to contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Police say updates will be provided when they become available.
— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine
