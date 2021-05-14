OPP investigating fatal crash in Oxford County on Hwy 19

OPP are investigating a fatal head-on crash between a dump truck and an SUV in Oxford County Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Highway 19 between Salford Road and McBeth Road.

Highway 19 remains closed for the investigation and motorists should avoid the area.

1 person deceased after dump truck and SUV collide head-on. #Hwy19 is currently closed between Salford Rd and McBeth Rd. Investigation continuing. @OxfordCounty #OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/adj2DCbPjw