OPP investigating fatal crash in South Stormont
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 in South Stormont.
The crash happened at around 6 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of the busy highway. A single vehicle was involved.
The driver was killed and the passenger was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The name of the driver is not being released at this time, as police are still contacting next-of-kin.
Police set up a detour between Dickinson Road and Upper Canada Road while officers investigate the crash.
