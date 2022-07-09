OPP investigating fatal crash in South Stormont

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 in South Stormont.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of the busy highway. A single vehicle was involved.

The driver was killed and the passenger was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time, as police are still contacting next-of-kin.

Police set up a detour between Dickinson Road and Upper Canada Road while officers investigate the crash.