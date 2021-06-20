OPP investigating fatal crash near Belleville

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash northeast of Belleville Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of Casey Road between Craig Road and Shannonville Road at around 6:30 a.m.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police closed Casey Road between Craig Road and Shannonville Road for the investigation. It reopened at around 12:30 p.m.

