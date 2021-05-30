OPP investigating fatal crash north of Englehart

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into a fatal crash north of Englehart early Sunday morning closed Highway 11 in both directions. One person has died as a result of their injuries.

Officers from the Temiskaming Detachment, the North East Region, and the Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) unit, along with the Englehart Fire Department all responded to the scene in the Township of Chamberlain just after 3:00 a.m.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are also now assisting in the investigation which remains on-going.

Highway 11 had been closed in both directions until mid-afternoon Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400, or their local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

