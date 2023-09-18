iHeartRadio

OPP investigating fatal crash northeast of Kingston, Ont.


An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision over the weekend northeast of Kingston.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday on Highway 15 near Washburn Road.

A 40-year-old driver from Kingston was killed in the crash. The victim has not been identified.

Police had closed the highway for several hours Sunday. It has since reopened.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

