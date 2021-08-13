OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

A driver is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Toronto.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, near Keele Street.

A vehicle collided with the back of a stopped or disabled transport truck that was blocking a live lane, according to the OPP.

The vehicle caught on fire after crashing into the truck.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigations said the truck driver was uninjured.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

An OPP reconstruction team is on scene investigating.

Eastbound express lanes are blocked from Keele Street to Allen Road and all traffic is being directed into the collectors.

Westbound lanes are not affected.

The lane closure will likely be in place until Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is asked to contact Toronto OPP.

Fatal crash: #Hwy401 EB approaching Dufferin St. EB express lanes closed, all traffic forced into the collectors near Jane St. Disabled transport truck in a live lane struck from behind by vehicle which caught fire. Driver of car pronounced dead at scene. Truck driver uninjured pic.twitter.com/IDYDPMxtoS