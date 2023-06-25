OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.

A tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle collided at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Both vehicles were travelling east on Highway 401 between Highway 15 and Joyceville Road when the tractor trailer struck the rear of the car, OPP Acting Sergeant Erin Cranton said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

There were five people in the car. One was killed, two suffered serious injuries and two suffered minor injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed between Highway 15 and Joyceville Road for the investigation. They reopened at around 1:30 p.m.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. There is no word on any possible charges at this time.

CLEARED: COLLISION: #Hwy401 between #Hwy15 and Joyceville in Mount Chesney: all lanes have REOPENED. ^nk