OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 401 west of Napanee, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 west of Napanee, Ont.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway overnight.

Two passenger vehicles and a trailered vehicle were involved, the OPP's Mike Mahon said in an email. Several people were hurt and one has died.

Further details about the victims could not be immediately released.

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed between County Road 49/Marysville Road and County Road 7/Shannonville Road, for about 12 hours. Lanes reopened at around 12:30 p.m.

This was one of two fatal crashes on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario this weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person died in a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle near Mallorytown on Saturday.

