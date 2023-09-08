OPP investigating fatal crash on Roger Stevens Drive

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision south of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Roger Stevens Drive, between Dwyer Hill Road and Rosedale Road, on Friday morning.

An OPP spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa, "the collision does involve fatal injuries," but provided no other information.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling on Roger Stevens Drive between 7:25 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. in the area of Burchill Road and Douglas Road to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

Roger Stevens Drive is closed between Dwyer Hill Road and Rosedale Road for the police investigation.

