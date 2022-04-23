OPP investigating fatal farm accident near Mallorytown, Ont.
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old man on a farm west of Mallorytown, Ont.
Police were called to a property on County Road 2 near Escott, where the man was found trapped under an agricultural sprayer attached to a tractor.
OPP said the Thousand Islands Fire Department, paramedics, and a neighbour all responded to assist; however, Marcus Claessen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into his death is ongoing with assistance from Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario. An autopsy has been scheduled.
-
Sault police investigating an incident on Wellington Street EastSault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating an incident earlier today after two people were sent to the hospital with what they call non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Two teens charged with damaging police cruiserTwo teens are facing charges after a cruiser belonging to the Waterloo Regional Police Service was damaged in Kitchener.
-
Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year honoursToronto's Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA rookie of the year.
-
From Jaws to Star Wars, Edmonton Symphony Orchestra celebrates John WilliamsThe Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) is holding a series of shows celebrating the music of award-winning composer John Williams.
-
TVDSB sends letter to parents about maskingThe Thames Valley District School Board emailed a letter to parents Friday evening regarding masking inside schools.
-
Man dead after vehicle crash at Hamilton AirportA man is dead after a vehicle crash at Hamilton Airport early Saturday morning.
-
'Heavy police presence' in Cambridge neighbourhoodPolice are warning the public about a 'heavy police presence' in a Cambridge neighbourhood.
-
Two people seriously injured in second crash on Highway 416 SaturdayOttawa paramedics say two people were taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 416 near West Hunt Club Road early Saturday afternoon.
-
'I'm so grateful': University student excited to see Arkells in concert after band helped reschedule examArkells made a tour stop in Kitchener Friday night, and in the crowd was a Brock University student who got one of her exams rescheduled with a little help from the band.