OPP investigating fatal farm accident near Mallorytown, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old man on a farm west of Mallorytown, Ont.

Police were called to a property on County Road 2 near Escott, where the man was found trapped under an agricultural sprayer attached to a tractor.

OPP said the Thousand Islands Fire Department, paramedics, and a neighbour all responded to assist; however, Marcus Claessen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into his death is ongoing with assistance from Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario. An autopsy has been scheduled.