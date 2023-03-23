OPP investigating fatal fire in Perth, Ont.

One person is dead after a fire in Perth, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County say officers are investigating a fatal residential fire on Drummond Concession 4C on Thursday.

No other details have been released.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area due to the investigation, and there will be a heavy presence of emergency services in the area.

This is a developing story. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will update the story as it becomes available.