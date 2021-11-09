OPP investigating fatal hit-and-run crash near Thamesford, Ont.

Oxford OPP are investigating after a hit-and-run crash on 15th Line north of Thamesford, Ont. on Tuesday.

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police later said the crash had turned fatal.

After being closed for aboaut eight hours, police say 15th Line from Road 74 to McCarty Street is now open.

Investigators are looking for a vehicle with front-end damage.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-88-310-1122.

