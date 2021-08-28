OPP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in rural eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have identified a 57-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal crash in rural eastern Ontario this week.

In a release, the OPP said the woman was driving her motorcycle on Schutt Road, near Brodofske Road, in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan on Thursday, when she hit a gravel shoulder and lost control. The woman was thrown from her motorcycle. First responders were called to the scene and performed CPR but she did not survive.

The victim has been identified as Mary Anne Zettler, of Stratford. Police say an autopsy has been scheduled and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Killaloe OPP say this is the fourth fatal collision they've investigated so far this year.

Police had closed a stretch of Schutt Road for about nine hours Thursday for the investigation. The area is approximately 180 kilometers west of Ottawa.