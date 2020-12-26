Huron County OPP say a man is dead following a snowmobile crash late Friday night in Huron County.

Just after 11 p.m. on Friday night, Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Huron County Paramedic services responded to a farm property located on London Road, south of Hensall for reports of a snowmobile crash.

OPP say upon arrival, first responders located and performed lifesaving measures on the snowmobile driver who was transported to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced deceased.

Members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team attended the scene to assist with the collision investigation.

The initial investigation has determined the man was operating a snowmobile in a field when he collided with a barn situated on the property.

Investigators believe alcohol and excessive speed were contributing factors in the crash.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Travis Wilson from Lambton Shores.

A post-mortem examination will take place this weekend.