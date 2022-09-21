OPP investigating hit-and-run in Caledon

Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident in Caledon that allegedly took place Wednesday.

According to OPP, a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Kennedy Road, just north of Benadir Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say the driver then fled the scene.

The struck pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for a dark-coloured Volkswagen Jetta made between 2011 and 2016. There was damage to the passenger side mirror and potential damage on the front right corner of the vehicle, according to OPP.

Any witnesses, including those with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.