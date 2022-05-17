OPP investigating hit-and-run in Pembroke, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for leads into a hit-and-run crash in Pembroke last week.

A driver hit a pedestrian on Lea Street at around 6:30 p.m. May 12. The driver did not remain at the scene of the crash.

The 33-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The possible suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan with tinted windows.

The OPP is seeking witnesses and is asking anyone in the area with residential or commercial surveillance or in-car video from this May 12 incident to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca