OPP investigating inmate's death at Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont.

OPP responded to the maximum security prison Sunday after the Correctional Service of Canada said an inmate was found with life-threatening injuries. Police believe he had been assaulted.

The inmate, Victor James, 29, later died.

No other details were immediately released.

James had been serving a sentence of seven years and 10 months for aggravated assault, break and entry with intent, forcible confinement, and other offences, which commenced on May 2, 2019, the Correctional Service of Canada said.