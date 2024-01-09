OPP investigating Lakeshore fire as arson
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
OPP are asking for the public's help and say a vehicle fire last week in Lakeshore was set intentionally.
Around 12:28 a.m. on Thursday, fire and OPP responded to the call at a home in the 1700 block of Oriole Park Drive.
According to police, at least one person went to the home and intentionally set fire to a vehicle in the driveway that also caused damage to the home.
Investigators are looking for a light-coloured SUC that was seen on a security camera in the area at the time of the fire.
If you recognize the vehicle or the person in the above photos, contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
